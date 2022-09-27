Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Core i5 12600: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900K vs i5 12600

Intel Core i9 13900K
VS
Intel Core i5 12600
Intel Core i9 13900K
Intel Core i5 12600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 12600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600 and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 18 more physical cores
  • Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 1802 points
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +22%
2282
Core i5 12600
1877
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +191%
39346
Core i5 12600
13510
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +23%
4747
Core i5 12600
3863
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +181%
59674
Core i5 12600
21239
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +26%
2284
Core i5 12600
1812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +162%
24370
Core i5 12600
9302
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and i5 12600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-13900K i5-12600
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 24 6
Threads 32 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 12600
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page Intel Core i5 12600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
2. Intel Core i9 13900K vs Intel Core i9 10900K
3. Intel Core i9 13900K vs Intel Core i5 13600K
4. Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
5. Intel Core i9 13900K vs Intel Core i9 13900KF
6. Intel Core i5 12600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
7. Intel Core i5 12600 vs Intel Core i5 12400
8. Intel Core i5 12600 vs Intel Core i7 11700
9. Intel Core i5 12600 vs Intel Core i7 12700

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600 or i9 13900K?
EnglishРусский