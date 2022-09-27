Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Core i5 12600H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900K vs i5 12600H

Intel Core i9 13900K
VS
Intel Core i5 12600H
Intel Core i9 13900K
Intel Core i5 12600H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 2.7 GHz i5 12600H (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600H and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 1633 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 45 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +186%
39346
Core i5 12600H
13777
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +162%
59674
Core i5 12600H
22747
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +192%
24370
Core i5 12600H
8341
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and i5 12600H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Alder Lake-H
Model number i9-13900K i5-12600H
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 24 12
Threads 32 16
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 27x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 256 640
TMUs 16 40
ROPs 8 20
Execution Units 32 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 12600H
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page Intel Core i5 12600H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

