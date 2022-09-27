Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Core i5 12600K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600K and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Has 14 more physical cores
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2133 vs 1915 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +106%
35490
Core i5 12600K
17194
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +103%
23602
Core i5 12600K
11616
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and i5 12600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-13900K i5-12600K
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 24 10
Threads 32 16
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 37x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page Intel Core i5 12600K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

