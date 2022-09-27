Intel Core i9 13900K vs i5 12600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 14 more physical cores
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2133 vs 1915 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +3%
1924
1872
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +106%
35490
17194
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3935
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27375
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +12%
2131
1903
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +103%
23602
11616
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|i5-12600K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|24
|10
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
