We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 13400F with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13400F and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Has 14 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 16384 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2286 vs 1792 points
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +140%
38394
Core i5 13400F
16020
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +132%
60216
Core i5 13400F
25926
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +98%
24076
Core i5 13400F
12169
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and i5 13400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i9-13900K i5-13400F
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 4
E-Threads 16 4
Base Frequency (E) 2.2 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.3 GHz 3.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 24 10
Total Threads 32 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 253 W 148 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 13400F
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page Intel Core i5 13400F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13400F or i9 13900K?
