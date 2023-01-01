Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Core i5 13500H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900K vs i5 13500H

Intel Core i9 13900K
VS
Intel Core i5 13500H
Intel Core i9 13900K
Intel Core i5 13500H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 13500H (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 13500H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13500H and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2286 vs 1718 points
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +175%
38414
Core i5 13500H
13993
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +149%
60459
Core i5 13500H
24300
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +104%
24108
Core i5 13500H
11832
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and i5 13500H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i9-13900K i5-13500H
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 4
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 8
E-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (E) 2.2 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 24 12
Total Threads 32 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 26x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744
TDP 125 W 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 253 W 95 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 640
TMUs 16 40
ROPs 8 20
Execution Units 32 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 13500H
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page Intel Core i5 13500H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13500H or i9 13900K?
