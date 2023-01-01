Intel Core i9 13900K vs i5 13600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600KF with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 1969 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +24%
2250
1809
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +64%
38847
23632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +13%
4683
4142
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +55%
59358
38238
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +16%
2266
1958
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +57%
23974
15240
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|i5-13600KF
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.0 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|8
|E-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|14
|Total Threads
|32
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|181 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|Intel Core i5 13600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
