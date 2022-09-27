Intel Core i9 13900K vs i7 10700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 43.8 GB/s (96%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2133 vs 1381 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +48%
1949
1319
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +182%
35867
12731
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3074
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19362
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +53%
2134
1391
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +172%
23895
8770
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Comet Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|i7-10700K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|24
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
