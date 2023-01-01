Intel Core i9 13900K vs i7 10750H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Has 18 more physical cores
- Has 24576 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 43.8 GB/s (96%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 93% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2286 vs 1186 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +90%
2253
1184
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +420%
38394
7378
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +75%
4726
2701
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +395%
60216
12168
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +93%
2299
1190
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +307%
24076
5922
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|i7-10750H
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 630
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|-
|E-Threads
|16
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.2 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|6
|Total Threads
|32
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1440
|TDP
|125 W
|45 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1150 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
