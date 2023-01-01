Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Core i7 10750H: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10750H and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Has 18 more physical cores
  • Has 24576 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 43.8 GB/s (96%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 93% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2286 vs 1186 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +420%
38394
Core i7 10750H
7378
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +395%
60216
Core i7 10750H
12168
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +307%
24076
Core i7 10750H
5922
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and i7 10750H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 April 2, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-13900K i7-10750H
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 630

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 -
E-Threads 16 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.2 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 6
Total Threads 32 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 26x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1440
TDP 125 W 45 W
Max. Boost TDP 253 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1150 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 10750H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page Intel Core i7 10750H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

