Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Core i7 1165G7: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900K vs i7 1165G7

Intel Core i9 13900K
VS
Intel Core i7 1165G7
Intel Core i9 13900K
Intel Core i7 1165G7

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 1.2-2.8 GHz i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1165G7 and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Has 20 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 24576 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • 60% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2286 vs 1426 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +531%
38394
Core i7 1165G7
6084
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +473%
60216
Core i7 1165G7
10515
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +451%
24076
Core i7 1165G7
4371
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and i7 1165G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 September 2, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Tiger Lake
Model number i9-13900K i7-1165G7
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 4
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.0 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 -
E-Threads 16 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.2 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 4
Total Threads 32 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 12-28x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1449
TDP 125 W 12-28 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 253 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 1165G7
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1240P or Intel Core i7 1165G7
2. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U or Intel Core i7 1165G7
3. Intel Core i7 1255U or Intel Core i7 1165G7
4. Intel Core i5 1235U or Intel Core i7 1165G7
5. Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 1165G7
6. Intel Core i7 1265U or Intel Core i7 1165G7
7. Apple M2 Max or Intel Core i9 13900K
8. Apple M2 Pro or Intel Core i9 13900K
9. Intel Core i9 13900KF or Intel Core i9 13900K
10. Apple M2 or Intel Core i9 13900K
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1165G7 or i9 13900K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский