Intel Core i9 13900K vs i7 1260P
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 1260P (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Has 18432 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2286 vs 1770 points
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +30%
2234
1723
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +291%
37951
9712
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +41%
4646
3306
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +250%
59925
17121
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +29%
2277
1767
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +162%
23867
9101
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|i7-1260P
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|4
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|8
|E-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.2 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|12
|Total Threads
|32
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|125 W
|20-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|64 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
