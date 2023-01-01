Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Core i7 12650H: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 12650H (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12650H and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Has 14 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 12288 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2286 vs 1783 points
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +167%
38394
Core i7 12650H
14362
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +144%
60216
Core i7 12650H
24721
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +113%
24076
Core i7 12650H
11280
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and i7 12650H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i9-13900K i7-12650H
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 4
E-Threads 16 4
Base Frequency (E) 2.2 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 24 10
Total Threads 32 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 23x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744
TDP 125 W 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 253 W 115 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 16
Execution Units 32 64
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 12650H
1.21 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page Intel Core i7 12650H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

