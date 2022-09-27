Intel Core i9 13900K vs i7 12700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 12700 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 1737 points
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +21%
2282
1886
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +98%
39346
19867
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +20%
4747
3949
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +90%
59674
31429
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +31%
2284
1749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +85%
24370
13168
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 1, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|i7-12700
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|24
|12
|Threads
|32
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
