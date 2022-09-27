Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Core i7 12700KF: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900K vs i7 12700KF

Intel Core i9 13900K
VS
Intel Core i7 12700KF
Intel Core i9 13900K
Intel Core i7 12700KF

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700KF with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700KF and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 2038 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +72%
39529
Core i7 12700KF
22961
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +71%
59400
Core i7 12700KF
34667
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +61%
24232
Core i7 12700KF
15074
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and i7 12700KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-13900K i7-12700KF
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 24 12
Threads 32 20
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 12900K or Intel Core i9 13900K
2. Intel Core i9 12900KS or Intel Core i9 13900K
3. Intel Core i7 13700K or Intel Core i9 13900K
4. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Intel Core i9 13900K
5. Intel Core i7 12700K or Intel Core i7 12700KF
6. Intel Core i9 12900KF or Intel Core i7 12700KF
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Intel Core i7 12700KF
8. Intel Core i5 13600K or Intel Core i7 12700KF
9. AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i7 12700KF

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700KF or i9 13900K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский