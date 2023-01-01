Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Core i7 1355U: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900K vs i7 1355U

Intel Core i9 13900K
VS
Intel Core i7 1355U
Intel Core i9 13900K
Intel Core i7 1355U

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 1.7 GHz i7 1355U (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1355U and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Has 24576 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 14 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2286 vs 1711 points
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Promotion

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +28%
2231
Core i7 1355U
1747
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +329%
38067
Core i7 1355U
8875
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +34%
2282
Core i7 1355U
1704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +186%
24004
Core i7 1355U
8390
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and i7 1355U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i9-13900K i7-1355U
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 2
P-Threads 16 4
Base Frequency (P) 3.0 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 8
E-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (E) 2.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Total
Total Cores 24 10
Total Threads 32 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 17x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP (PL1) 125 W 12-15 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 253 W 55 W
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 1355U
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200		 - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page Intel Core i7 1355U official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 13900K vs i9 13980HX
2. Intel Core i9 13900K vs i9 13900
3. Intel Core i9 13900K vs i9 13900KF
4. Intel Core i9 13900K vs Apple M2 Pro
5. Intel Core i9 13900K vs Apple M2 Max
6. Intel Core i7 1355U vs i7 1365U
7. Intel Core i7 1355U vs Apple M2
8. Intel Core i7 1355U vs AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
9. Intel Core i7 1355U vs i5 1335U
10. Intel Core i7 1355U vs i7 1255U
Compare other CPUs (580+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1355U or i9 13900K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский