Intel Core i9 13900K vs i7 1355U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 1.7 GHz i7 1355U (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Has 24576 KB larger L3 cache size
- Has 14 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2286 vs 1711 points
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +28%
2231
1747
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +329%
38067
8875
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4687
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
59478
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +34%
2282
1704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +186%
24004
8390
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|i7-1355U
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|2
|P-Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.0 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|8
|E-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.2 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|10
|Total Threads
|32
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|17x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|125 W
|12-15 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|253 W
|55 W
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1744
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|Intel Core i7 1355U official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
