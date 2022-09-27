Intel Core i9 13900K vs i7 13700KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700KF with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +14%
2275
1995
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +29%
39529
30676
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +5%
4728
4493
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +28%
59400
46448
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +6%
2281
2147
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +17%
24232
20698
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|i7-13700KF
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|24
|16
|Threads
|32
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|Intel Core i7 13700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1