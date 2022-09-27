Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Core i7 13700KF: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900K vs i7 13700KF

Intel Core i9 13900K
VS
Intel Core i7 13700KF
Intel Core i9 13900K
Intel Core i7 13700KF

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700KF with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13700KF and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +29%
39529
Core i7 13700KF
30676
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +28%
59400
Core i7 13700KF
46448
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +17%
24232
Core i7 13700KF
20698
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and i7 13700KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 September 27, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Raptor Lake-S
Model number i9-13900K i7-13700KF
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 24 16
Threads 32 24
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page Intel Core i7 13700KF official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

