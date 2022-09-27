Intel Core i9 13900K vs i9 10900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13900K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 14 more physical cores
- 87% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2133 vs 1141 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- Consumes up to 9% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 150 vs 165 Watt
- More than 6° C higher critical temperature
- Newer - released 3-years later
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +92%
2180
1136
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +161%
37166
14266
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2689
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22475
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +87%
2122
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +122%
23699
10692
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|October 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|i9-10900X
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|24
|10
|Threads
|32
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|68MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|150 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|94°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|48
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1