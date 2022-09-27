Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Core i9 10900X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900K vs i9 10900X

Intel Core i9 13900K
VS
Intel Core i9 10900X
Intel Core i9 13900K
Intel Core i9 10900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10900X and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 14 more physical cores
  • 87% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2133 vs 1141 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • Consumes up to 9% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 150 vs 165 Watt
  • More than 6° C higher critical temperature
  • Newer - released 3-years later
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +161%
37166
Core i9 10900X
14266
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +122%
23699
Core i9 10900X
10692
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and i9 10900X

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 October 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Cascade Lake
Model number i9-13900K i9-10900X
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-2066
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 24 10
Threads 32 20
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 37x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 68MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 150 W 165 W
Max. temperature 100°C 94°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i9 10900X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site - Intel Core i9 10900X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 48
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Intel Core i9 13900K
2. Intel Core i9 12900K and Intel Core i9 13900K
3. Intel Core i9 10900K and Intel Core i9 13900K
4. Intel Core i9 12900KS and Intel Core i9 13900K
5. Intel Core i5 13600K and Intel Core i9 13900K
6. Intel Core i7 13700K and Intel Core i9 13900K
7. Intel Core i9 12900K and Intel Core i9 10900X
8. Intel Core i7 12700K and Intel Core i9 10900X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10900X or i9 13900K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский