Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Core i9 11900K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900K vs i9 11900K

Intel Core i9 13900K
VS
Intel Core i9 11900K
Intel Core i9 13900K
Intel Core i9 11900K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.5 GHz i9 11900K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11900K and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Has 16 more physical cores
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 39.6 GB/s (79%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 1830 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +158%
39529
Core i9 11900K
15299
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +131%
59400
Core i9 11900K
25765
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +119%
24232
Core i9 11900K
11065
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and i9 11900K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Rocket Lake
Model number i9-13900K i9-11900K
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 24 8
Threads 32 16
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 35x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i9 11900K
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page Intel Core i9 11900K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 12900K or Intel Core i9 13900K
2. Intel Core i9 12900KS or Intel Core i9 13900K
3. Intel Core i7 13700K or Intel Core i9 13900K
4. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Intel Core i9 13900K
5. Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i9 11900K
6. Intel Core i5 12600K or Intel Core i9 11900K
7. Intel Core i9 10850K or Intel Core i9 11900K
8. Intel Core i7 13700K or Intel Core i9 11900K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 11900K or i9 13900K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский