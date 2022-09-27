Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Core i9 12900H: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 2.5 GHz i9 12900H (laptop) with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12900H and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2287 vs 1847 points
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 45 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +137%
38852
Core i9 12900H
16423
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +91%
24117
Core i9 12900H
12657
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and i9 12900H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Alder Lake-H
Model number i9-13900K i9-12900H
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Performance

Cores 24 14
Threads 32 20
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i9 12900H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page Intel Core i9 12900H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

