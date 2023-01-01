Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Core i9 12900HX: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 2.3 GHz i9 12900HX (laptop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12900HX and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 1906 points
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HX
  • Consumes up to 56% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 55 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +69%
39165
Core i9 12900HX
23149
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +70%
59809
Core i9 12900HX
35265
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +50%
24201
Core i9 12900HX
16148
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and i9 12900HX

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 May 10, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Alder Lake-HX
Model number i9-13900K i9-12900HX
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1964
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics (32EU)

Performance

Cores 24 16
Threads 32 24
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 23x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 45-55 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1550 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i9 12900HX
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page Intel Core i9 12900HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

