Intel Core i9 13900K vs i9 12900KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.2 GHz i9 12900KF with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1940
Core i9 12900KF +2%
1976
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +31%
35913
27428
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4216
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
41454
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +8%
2134
1979
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +37%
23885
17494
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|i9-12900KF
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|24
|16
|Threads
|32
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|14MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
