We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.4 GHz i9 12900KS with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.