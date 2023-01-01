Intel Core i9 13900K vs i9 12950HX
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 2.3 GHz i9 12950HX (laptop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 1909 points
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
- Consumes up to 56% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 55 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +12%
2246
2009
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +67%
39165
23395
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +21%
4687
3887
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +86%
59809
32186
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +19%
2273
1909
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +48%
24201
16303
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|May 10, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Alder Lake-HX
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|i9-12950HX
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1964
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
Performance
|Cores
|24
|16
|Threads
|32
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45-55 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|Intel Core i9 12950HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
