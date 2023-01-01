Intel Core i9 13900K vs i9 13900H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 2.6 GHz i9 13900H (laptop) with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 1871 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2270
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
39536
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4712
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
59938
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +21%
2288
1884
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +71%
24268
14198
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|i9-13900H
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|8
|E-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.2 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.3 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|14
|Total Threads
|32
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|125 W
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|115 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|Intel Core i9 13900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
