Intel Core i9 13900K vs i9 13900HX VS Intel Core i9 13900K Intel Core i9 13900HX We compared two 24-core CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) against the 2.2 GHz i9 13900HX (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 13900HX and 13900K Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 2039 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and i9 13900HX

General Vendor Intel Intel Released September 27, 2022 January 3, 2023 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake Model number i9-13900K i9-13900HX Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics (32EU)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 8 P-Threads 16 16 Base Frequency (P) 3.0 GHz 2.2 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 5.4 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 16 16 E-Threads 16 16 Base Frequency (E) 2.2 GHz 1.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.3 GHz 3.9 GHz Total Total Cores 24 24 Total Threads 32 32 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 30x 22x L1 Cache 80K (per core) - L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 36MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1964 TDP 125 W 45-55 W (configurable) Max. Boost TDP 253 W 157 W Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1650 MHz Shading Units 256 256 TMUs 16 16 ROPs 8 8 Execution Units 32 32 TGP 15 W 45 W iGPU FLOPS Core i9 13900K 0.78 TFLOPS Core i9 13900HX 0.74 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s ECC Support Yes -

Misc Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page Intel Core i9 13900HX official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20