Intel Core i9 13900KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KF with 24-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KF
- Has 18 more physical cores
- Around 16.2 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +16%
2273
1958
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +158%
39338
15256
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +11%
4701
4229
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +108%
60071
28846
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2193
Ryzen 5 7600X +2%
2233
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +101%
24156
12044
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.0 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|-
|E-Threads
|16
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.2 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|6
|Total Threads
|32
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|116 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|128
|TMUs
|-
|8
|ROPs
|-
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|73.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
