Intel Core i9 13900KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

Intel Core i9 13900KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
Intel Core i9 13900KF
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KF with 24-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700X and 13900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KF
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Has 16 more physical cores
  • Around 38.4 GB/s (75%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2129 vs 1640 points
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 13900KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +153%
35537
Ryzen 7 5700X
14046
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +136%
23485
Ryzen 7 5700X
9968
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900KF and AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i9-13900K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 24 8
Threads 32 16
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900KF official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Intel Core i9 13900KF?
