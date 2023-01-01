Intel Core i9 13900KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KF with 24-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
93
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
68
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
92
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KF
- Has 12 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 13900KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2261
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
39011
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4660
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
59522
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +2%
2193
2143
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +39%
24089
17368
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 1, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|24
|12
|Threads
|32
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|-
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900KF official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
