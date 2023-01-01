Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900KF or M1 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900KF vs Apple M1 Pro

Intel Core i9 13900KF
VS
Apple M1 Pro
Intel Core i9 13900KF
Apple M1 Pro

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KF (desktop) with 24-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 13900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Has 14 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2193 vs 1771 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Around 115.2 GB/s (129%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +47%
2273
M1 Pro
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +223%
39338
M1 Pro
12170
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +23%
4701
M1 Pro
3829
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +174%
60071
M1 Pro
21949
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +24%
2193
M1 Pro
1775
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +93%
24156
M1 Pro
12548
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900KF and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 27, 2022 October 18, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M1
Model number i9-13900K -
Integrated GPU No Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.0 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 2
E-Threads 16 2
Base Frequency (E) 2.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 10
Total Threads 32 10
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 30x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
TDP 125 W 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 253 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1296 MHz
Shading Units - 2048
TMUs - 128
ROPs - 64
TGP - 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900KF
n/a
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900KF official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 13900KF vs Core i7 13700KF
2. Core i9 13900KF vs Ryzen 7 7800X3D
3. Core i9 13900KF vs Core i9 13900KS
4. M1 Pro vs Core i7 13700K
5. M1 Pro vs Ryzen 9 5900X
6. M1 Pro vs Apple M2
7. M1 Pro vs Core i7 1165G7
8. M1 Pro vs Core i7 12700H
9. M1 Pro vs Core i7 11800H
10. M1 Pro vs M2 Pro
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i9 13900KF?
Promotion
EnglishРусский