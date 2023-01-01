Intel Core i9 13900KF vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KF (desktop) with 24-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
56
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
92
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
73
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KF
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 14 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2193 vs 1771 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Around 115.2 GB/s (129%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +47%
2273
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +223%
39338
12170
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +23%
4701
3829
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +174%
60071
21949
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +24%
2193
1775
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +93%
24156
12548
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M1
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.0 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|16
|2
|E-Threads
|16
|2
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|10
|Total Threads
|32
|10
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|30x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|125 W
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|2048
|TMUs
|-
|128
|ROPs
|-
|64
|TGP
|-
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900KF official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
10. M1 Pro vs M2 Pro