Intel Core i9 13900KF vs Apple M1 Ultra
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KF with 24-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
95
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
85
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
87
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KF
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 69% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2193 vs 1772 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Around 710.4 GB/s (793%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 52% less energy than the Core i9 13900KF – 60 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +49%
2268
1523
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +64%
39384
24013
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +22%
4749
3886
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +46%
60187
41263
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +24%
2196
1778
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +2%
24231
23833
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|March 8, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|APL1106/APL1W06
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
Performance
|Cores
|24
|20
|Threads
|32
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|30x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|48MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|114 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|60 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|8192
|TMUs
|-
|512
|ROPs
|-
|256
|TGP
|-
|120 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|16
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|800 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900KF official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
