Intel Core i9 13900KF vs Apple M2 Max
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KF (desktop) with 24-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
69
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KF
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2193 vs 1997 points
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- Around 320 GB/s (357%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
- Newer - released 8-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +35%
2247
1667
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +157%
38671
15056
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4673
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
59750
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +9%
2181
1993
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +61%
23963
14873
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|June 1, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.0 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|16
|4
|E-Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.2 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|12
|Total Threads
|32
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|30x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|67 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|125 W
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1344 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|4864
|TMUs
|-
|304
|ROPs
|-
|152
|TGP
|-
|70 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|96 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900KF official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2