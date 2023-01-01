Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900KF or M2 Max: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900KF vs Apple M2 Max

Intel Core i9 13900KF
VS
Apple M2 Max
Intel Core i9 13900KF
Apple M2 Max

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KF (desktop) with 24-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 13900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KF
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2193 vs 1997 points
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Around 320 GB/s (357%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
  • Newer - released 8-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +35%
2247
M2 Max
1667
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +157%
38671
M2 Max
15056
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +9%
2181
M2 Max
1993
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +61%
23963
M2 Max
14873
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900KF and Apple M2 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 27, 2022 June 1, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2
Model number i9-13900K -
Integrated GPU No Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.0 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 4
E-Threads 16 4
Base Frequency (E) 2.2 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 12
Total Threads 32 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 30x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 67 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
TDP 125 W 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 253 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1344 MHz
Shading Units - 4864
TMUs - 304
ROPs - 152
TGP - 70 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900KF
n/a
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 96 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900KF official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Max or Intel Core i9 13900KF?
