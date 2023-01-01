Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900KF or Core i7 11700K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900KF vs i7 11700K

Intel Core i9 13900KF
VS
Intel Core i7 11700K
Intel Core i9 13900KF
Intel Core i7 11700K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KF with 24-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700K and 13900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KF
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 16 more physical cores
  • Has 20480 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 39.6 GB/s (79%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2193 vs 1714 points
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +159%
38650
Core i7 11700K
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +143%
59466
Core i7 11700K
24479
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +137%
23992
Core i7 11700K
10136
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900KF and i7 11700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-13900K i7-11700K
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 750

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.0 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 -
E-Threads 16 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.2 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 8
Total Threads 32 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 36x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. Boost TDP 253 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1300 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 64
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900KF official page Intel Core i7 11700K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

