Intel Core i9 13900KF vs i7 11700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KF with 24-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KF
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Has 20480 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 39.6 GB/s (79%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2193 vs 1714 points
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +43%
2240
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +159%
38650
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +37%
4662
3410
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +143%
59466
24479
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +27%
2172
1704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +137%
23992
10136
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|i7-11700K
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 750
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.0 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|-
|E-Threads
|16
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.2 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|8
|Total Threads
|32
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|64
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900KF official page
|Intel Core i7 11700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1