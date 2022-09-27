Intel Core i9 13900KF vs i7 12700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KF with 24-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KF
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +17%
2268
1943
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +71%
39384
23042
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +16%
4749
4082
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +73%
60187
34701
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +5%
2196
2100
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +55%
24231
15602
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|i7-12700K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|24
|12
|Threads
|32
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900KF official page
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
