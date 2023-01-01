Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900KF or Core i7 13700: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900KF vs i7 13700

Intel Core i9 13900KF
VS
Intel Core i7 13700
Intel Core i9 13900KF
Intel Core i7 13700

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KF with 24-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 13700 with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13700 and 13900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 6144 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +32%
39338
Core i7 13700
29826
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +48%
60071
Core i7 13700
40576
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +19%
24156
Core i7 13700
20247
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900KF and i7 13700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i9-13900K i7-13700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 5.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 8
E-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (E) 2.2 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.3 GHz 4.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 24 16
Total Threads 32 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 21x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 253 W 219 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1600 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900KF
n/a
Core i7 13700
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900KF official page Intel Core i7 13700 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 13700 or i9 13900KF?
