Intel Core i9 13900KF vs i7 13700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KF with 24-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 13700 with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 6144 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +12%
2273
2032
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +32%
39338
29826
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +9%
4701
4315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +48%
60071
40576
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +8%
2193
2035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +19%
24156
20247
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|i7-13700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 770
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|8
|E-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.2 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.3 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|16
|Total Threads
|32
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|219 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900KF official page
|Intel Core i7 13700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
