Intel Core i9 13900KF vs i7 13700F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KF with 24-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 13700F with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +11%
2271
2045
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +37%
39280
28590
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4749
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
60292
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2197
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
24133
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|i7-13700F
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|8
|E-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.2 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.3 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|16
|Total Threads
|32
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|219 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900KF official page
|Intel Core i7 13700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
