Intel Core i9 13900KF vs i9 10900K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KF with 24-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KF
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Has 14 more physical cores
- Around 43.8 GB/s (96%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 64% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2193 vs 1336 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +59%
2268
1424
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +155%
39384
15428
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +50%
4749
3162
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +155%
60187
23618
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +64%
2196
1340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +122%
24231
10918
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|i9-10900K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|24
|10
|Threads
|32
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|192
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|3
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900KF official page
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1