Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900KF or Core i9 10900K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900KF vs i9 10900K

Intel Core i9 13900KF
VS
Intel Core i9 10900K
Intel Core i9 13900KF
Intel Core i9 10900K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KF with 24-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10900K and 13900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KF
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has 14 more physical cores
  • Around 43.8 GB/s (96%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 64% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2193 vs 1336 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +155%
39384
Core i9 10900K
15428
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +155%
60187
Core i9 10900K
23618
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KF +122%
24231
Core i9 10900K
10918
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900KF and i9 10900K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 May 1, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Comet Lake
Model number i9-13900K i9-10900K
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 24 10
Threads 32 20
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 37x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1200 MHz
Shading Units - 192
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 3
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900KF official page Intel Core i9 10900K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 13900KF or Intel Core i9 12900K
2. Intel Core i9 13900KF or Intel Core i5 13600K
3. Intel Core i9 13900KF or Intel Core i9 13900K
4. Intel Core i9 13900KF or AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
5. Intel Core i9 10900K or Apple M1
6. Intel Core i9 10900K or Intel Core i5 13600K
7. Intel Core i9 10900K or Intel Core i9 13900K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10900K or i9 13900KF?
Promotion
EnglishРусский