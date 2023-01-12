Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900KS or Ryzen 9 5900X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900KS vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Intel Core i9 13900KS
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
Intel Core i9 13900KS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KS with 24-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900X and 13900KS
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KS
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2261 vs 1644 points
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (6 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 28672 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +96%
40615
Ryzen 9 5900X
20759
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +61%
63382
Ryzen 9 5900X
39320
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +88%
26656
Ryzen 9 5900X
14173
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900KS and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 12, 2023 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Model number i9-13900KS -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 12
P-Threads 16 24
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 6 GHz 4.8 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 -
E-Threads 16 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 12
Total Threads 32 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 37x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors - 4.15 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 150 W 105 W
Max. Boost TDP 253 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900KS
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900X
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900KS official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
2. Intel Core i5 13600K and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
4. AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
5. Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5700X and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
7. AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
8. Intel Core i9 13900KF and Intel Core i9 13900KS
9. AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Intel Core i9 13900KS
10. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Intel Core i9 13900KS
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i9 13900KS?
Promotion
EnglishРусский