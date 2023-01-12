Intel Core i9 13900KS vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KS with 24-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KS
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2261 vs 1644 points
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (6 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 28672 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +49%
2359
1582
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +96%
40615
20759
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +39%
4843
3487
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +61%
63382
39320
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +39%
2283
1648
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +88%
26656
14173
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2023
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Model number
|i9-13900KS
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|12
|P-Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|6 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|-
|E-Threads
|16
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|12
|Total Threads
|32
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|4.15 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|TDP
|150 W
|105 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900KS official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
