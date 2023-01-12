Intel Core i9 13900KS vs Apple M2
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KS (desktop) with 24-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
68
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KS
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2314 vs 1925 points
Advantages of Apple M2
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 12.8 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +50%
2348
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +377%
40943
8588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3986
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15208
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +21%
2303
1910
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +196%
26444
8927
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 12, 2023
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i9-13900KS
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M2 GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|4
|P-Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|6 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|16
|4
|E-Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|8
|Total Threads
|32
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|32x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|150 W
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|1024
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900KS official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
