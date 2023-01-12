Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900KS or Core i7 12700K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KS with 24-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700K and 13900KS
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KS
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Has 11264 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (6 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +76%
40615
Core i7 12700K
23019
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +81%
63382
Core i7 12700K
35063
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +70%
26656
Core i7 12700K
15667
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900KS and i7 12700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 12, 2023 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i9-13900KS i7-12700K
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 4
E-Threads 16 4
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Total
Total Cores 24 12
Total Threads 32 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 150 W 125 W
Max. Boost TDP 253 W 190 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900KS
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900KS official page Intel Core i7 12700K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700K or i9 13900KS?
