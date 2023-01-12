Intel Core i9 13900KS vs i9 12900K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KS with 24-cores against the 3,2 GHz i9 12900K with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KS
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (6 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2261 vs 1982 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +17%
2317
1979
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +48%
40044
27092
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4174
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
41279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +15%
2256
1965
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +55%
26450
17019
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2023
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i9-13900KS
|i9-12900K
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 770
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|3,2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|6 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|8
|E-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|16
|Total Threads
|32
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|14MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|150 W
|125 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900KS official page
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
