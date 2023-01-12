Intel Core i9 13900KS vs i9 12900KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KS with 24-cores against the 3.2 GHz i9 12900KF with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KS
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (6 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2314 vs 1975 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +21%
2348
1948
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +51%
40943
27092
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4204
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
41236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +18%
2303
1960
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +53%
26444
17340
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2023
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i9-13900KS
|i9-12900KF
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|6 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|8
|E-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|16
|Total Threads
|32
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|14MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|150 W
|125 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|241 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900KS official page
|Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
