Intel Core i9 13900KS vs i9 12900KS

Intel Core i9 13900KS
VS
Intel Core i9 12900KS
Intel Core i9 13900KS
Intel Core i9 12900KS

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KS with 24-cores against the 3.4 GHz i9 12900KS with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900KS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12900KS and 13900KS
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KS
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (6 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2297 vs 2053 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +40%
41321
Core i9 12900KS
29569
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +49%
26486
Core i9 12900KS
17731
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900KS and i9 12900KS

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2023 April 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-13900KS i9-12900KS
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 24 16
Threads 32 24
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 6 GHz 5.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 14MB (shared)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 150 W 150 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1550 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900KS
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i9 12900KS
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site - Intel Core i9 12900KS official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 12900KS or i9 13900KS?
