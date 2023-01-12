Intel Core i9 13900KS vs i9 13900F
We compared two 24-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KS against the 2.0 GHz i9 13900F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KS
- Unlocked multiplier
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (6 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +8%
2348
2179
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +10%
40943
37255
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +9%
2303
2112
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +22%
26444
21751
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-13900KS
|i9-13900F
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|6 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|16
|E-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|24
|Total Threads
|32
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|36MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|150 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|219 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900KS official page
|Intel Core i9 13900F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1