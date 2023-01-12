Intel Core i9 13900KS vs i9 13900F VS Intel Core i9 13900KS Intel Core i9 13900F We compared two 24-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KS against the 2.0 GHz i9 13900F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 13900F and 13900KS Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KS Unlocked multiplier

Unlocked multiplier 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (6 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)

15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (6 GHz vs 5.2 GHz) Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900KS and i9 13900F

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 12, 2023 January 3, 2023 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake Model number i9-13900KS i9-13900F Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 8 P-Threads 16 16 Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 6 GHz 5.2 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 16 16 E-Threads 16 16 Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz 1.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz Total Total Cores 24 24 Total Threads 32 32 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 32x 20x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core) L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 36MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700 TDP 150 W 65 W Max. Boost TDP 253 W 219 W Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz - Shading Units 256 - TMUs 16 - ROPs 8 - Execution Units 32 - TGP 15 W - iGPU FLOPS Core i9 13900KS 0.78 TFLOPS Core i9 13900F n/a

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s ECC Support Yes -

Misc Official site Intel Core i9 13900KS official page Intel Core i9 13900F official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20