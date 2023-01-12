Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900KS or Core i9 13900F: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900KS
VS
Intel Core i9 13900F
Intel Core i9 13900KS
Intel Core i9 13900F

We compared two 24-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KS against the 2.0 GHz i9 13900F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13900F and 13900KS
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KS
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (6 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +10%
40943
Core i9 13900F
37255
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +22%
26444
Core i9 13900F
21751
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900KS and i9 13900F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 12, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i9-13900KS i9-13900F
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 6 GHz 5.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 16
E-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Total
Total Cores 24 24
Total Threads 32 32
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 20x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 36MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 150 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 253 W 219 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900KS official page Intel Core i9 13900F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

