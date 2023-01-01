Intel Core i9 13900KS vs i9 13900K
We compared two 24-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KS against the 3.0 GHz i9 13900K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13900KS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KS
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (6 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i9 13900KS – 125 vs 150 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +4%
2376
2282
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +5%
41321
39346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4747
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
59674
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +1%
2312
2284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900KS +9%
26486
24370
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2023
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-13900KS
|i9-13900K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|24
|24
|Threads
|32
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|6 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|36MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|150 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1650 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
