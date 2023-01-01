Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900KS or Core i9 13900KF: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900KS vs i9 13900KF

Intel Core i9 13900KS
VS
Intel Core i9 13900KF
Intel Core i9 13900KS
Intel Core i9 13900KF

We compared two 24-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13900KS against the 3.0 GHz i9 13900KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900KS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13900KF and 13900KS
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KS
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (6 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900KF
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i9 13900KS – 125 vs 150 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900KS and i9 13900KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2023 September 27, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Raptor Lake-S
Model number i9-13900KS i9-13900K
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 24 24
Threads 32 32
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 6 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 30x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 36MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 150 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site - Intel Core i9 13900KF official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 13900KS vs Intel Core i9 12900KS
2. Intel Core i9 13900KS vs Intel Core i9 13900K
3. Intel Core i9 13900KS vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
4. Intel Core i9 13900KF vs Intel Core i9 12900K
5. Intel Core i9 13900KF vs Intel Core i9 12900KF
6. Intel Core i9 13900KF vs Intel Core i7 13700K
7. Intel Core i9 13900KF vs Intel Core i9 13900K
8. Intel Core i9 13900KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
9. Intel Core i9 13900KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
10. Intel Core i9 13900KF vs Intel Core i7 13700KF

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 13900KF or i9 13900KS?
EnglishРусский