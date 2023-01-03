Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13905H or M2 Pro: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 13905H with 14-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13905H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 13905H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13905H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13905H +17%
1948
M2 Pro
1664
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13905H +31%
19648
M2 Pro
14994
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13905H
1857
M2 Pro +8%
2011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13905H
14649
M2 Pro +3%
15036
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13905H and Apple M2 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 January 17, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2
Model number i9-13905H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 12
Total Threads 20 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 26x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 40 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1792 Apple M-Socket
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 115 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 768 2432
TMUs 48 152
ROPs 24 76
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 35 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13905H
1.69 TFLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13905H official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Pro or Intel Core i9 13905H?
