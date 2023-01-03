We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 13905H against the 2.4 GHz i7 13705H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13905H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.