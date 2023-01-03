Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13905H or Core i9 12900H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13905H vs i9 12900H

Intel Core i9 13905H
VS
Intel Core i9 12900H
Intel Core i9 13905H
Intel Core i9 12900H

We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 13905H against the 2.5 GHz i9 12900H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13905H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12900H and 13905H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13905H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13905H +18%
19648
Core i9 12900H
16658
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13905H +14%
14649
Core i9 12900H
12815
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13905H and i9 12900H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i9-13905H i9-12900H
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Total
Total Cores 14 14
Total Threads 20 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1792 BGA-1744
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 115 W 115 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 24
Execution Units 96 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13905H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i9 12900H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13905H official page Intel Core i9 12900H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Promotion
