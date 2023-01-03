Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13950HX or Ryzen 7 7745HX: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13950HX vs AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX

Intel Core i9 13950HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX
Intel Core i9 13950HX
AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13950HX with 24-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7745HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7745HX and 13950HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13950HX
  • Has 16 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2035 vs 1812 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13950HX +54%
28757
Ryzen 7 7745HX
18701
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13950HX +65%
20159
Ryzen 7 7745HX
12181
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13950HX and AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
Model number i9-13950HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.5 GHz 5.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 -
E-Threads 16 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 8
Total Threads 32 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors - 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1964 FL1
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 45-75 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 157 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 128
TMUs 16 8
ROPs 8 4
Execution Units 32 2
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13950HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7745HX
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13950HX official page AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 13950HX vs Intel Core i9 13900K
2. Intel Core i9 13950HX vs Intel Core i9 12900H
3. Intel Core i9 13950HX vs Intel Core i9 12950HX
4. Intel Core i9 13950HX vs Intel Core i9 13900HX
5. AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX vs Intel Core i9 12950HX
6. AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX vs Intel Core i7 13650HX
7. AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
8. AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX vs AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX or Intel Core i9 13950HX?
Promotion
EnglishРусский