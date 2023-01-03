Intel Core i9 13950HX vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13950HX with 24-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
35
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
88
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
64
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13950HX
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 21.35 GB/s (31%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2035 vs 1759 points
Advantages of Apple M1
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13950HX +37%
2093
1528
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13950HX +270%
28895
7812
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3735
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14396
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13950HX +16%
2050
1765
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13950HX +157%
20039
7796
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M1
|Model number
|i9-13950HX
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|4
|P-Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.5 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|16
|4
|E-Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|8
|Total Threads
|32
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|22x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|14 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|1024
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|128
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13950HX official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
