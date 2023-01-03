Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13950HX or Apple M1: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13950HX with 24-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 13950HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13950HX
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 16 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 21.35 GB/s (31%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2035 vs 1759 points
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13950HX +37%
2093
Apple M1
1528
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13950HX +270%
28895
Apple M1
7812
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13950HX +16%
2050
Apple M1
1765
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13950HX +157%
20039
Apple M1
7796
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13950HX and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M1
Model number i9-13950HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M1 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 4
P-Threads 16 4
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.5 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 4
E-Threads 16 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 8
Total Threads 32 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 22x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1964 Apple M-Socket
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 14 W
Max. Boost TDP 157 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 256 1024
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 128
TGP 45 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13950HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13950HX official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i9 13950HX?
