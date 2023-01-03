Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13950HX or M1 Ultra: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13950HX (laptop) with 24-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13950HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Ultra and 13950HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13950HX
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2058 vs 1772 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Around 710.4 GB/s (793%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13950HX +16%
2054
M1 Ultra
1770
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13950HX
21978
M1 Ultra +7%
23571
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13950HX and Apple M1 Ultra

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 March 8, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M1
Model number i9-13950HX APL1106/APL1W06
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 16
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.5 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 4
E-Threads 16 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 20
Total Threads 32 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 22x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 48MB (shared)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 114 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1964 Apple M-Socket
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 60 W
Max. Boost TDP 157 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 8192
TMUs 16 512
ROPs 8 256
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 45 W 120 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13950HX
0.74 TFLOPS
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 16
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 800 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13950HX official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Ultra or Intel Core i9 13950HX?
